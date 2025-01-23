DELMARVA - Arctic high pressure that brought bitterly cold air to Delmarva, will slide off the coast, with moderating temperatures into the weekend.
This afternoon expect filtered sunshine through mid to high level clouds. While some moderation is expected later in the day, most of us struggle to get above the 32 degree mark. Winds will be on the light side, with feels like temperatures similar to the actual temperatures.
This evening, still very cold under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 20s. Overnight expect mostly clear and cold conditions, but not as cold as it has been. Lows in the teens are expected.
Temperatures rise above the freezing mark on Friday with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Watch for any melted snow or ice to refreeze in the evening hours. Friday night will be cold and dry with temperatures in the teens.
The weekend starts sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s, then more clouds on Sunday, with milder temperatures in the 40s. Saturday night lows in the 20s.
The mild and dry weather continues into early next week with highs well into the 40s through Wednesday.