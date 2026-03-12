DELMARVA - Sussex County was heading into a sharp freeze Thursday evening after temperatures at Georgetown’s Delaware Coastal Airport fell from 84.9 degrees at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday to 34 degrees at 3:54 p.m. Thursday, a 50.9-degree swing in 24 hours. Late-afternoon observations showed light snow and fog with visibility down to 1 mile, then one-half mile by 4:54 p.m., as colder air pushed into the county.
A cold front has moved offshore and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, and will continue ushering a much colder air mass into the region. Rain was mixed with and briefly change to snow or sleet before tapering off later this evening, followed by clearing skies and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. With roads and sidewalks still wet from rain and snow, untreated surfaces could turn slick quickly as temperatures drop below freezing, raising concern for widespread black ice overnight into early Friday.
Friday is expected to bring sunshine but not much relief from the wind. Forecasters said highs should reach the lower 50s, with south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph during the afternoon.
The weather pattern remains active beyond the immediate freeze threat. Saturday’s gusty winds and dry air could create low-end fire weather concerns, while a stronger cold front on Monday may bring rain, gusty winds and a chance of strong thunderstorms before another surge of colder air settles in next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay in the upper 30s to low 40s, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.