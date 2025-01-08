DELMARVA - Residents of Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, should brace for more frigid conditions as blustery weather persists into late Wednesday night and through Thursday. The cold January air and gusty west-northwest winds will continue to dominate the region.
Wednesday Night
Expect a brisk and chilly evening across coastal and inland Sussex County, as well as Ocean City. Winds will remain gusty, though slightly diminished compared to earlier in the day, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid-teens inland and hover around 20 degrees along the coastline. Factoring in the persistent winds, wind chill values will drop to between 5 and 10 degrees in most areas. Residents are advised to bundle up and limit time outdoors, as prolonged exposure to these conditions can pose risks of frostbite or hypothermia.
Thursday
Thursday will bring another round of blustery conditions as the pressure gradient between a low-pressure system near Newfoundland and high pressure near the Tennessee River Valley remains tight. Winds will strengthen during the afternoon, with gusts expected to reach 35 to 40 mph across Sussex County and Ocean City. While not expected to meet Wind Advisory criteria, the gusts will make outdoor activities challenging and may result in minor impacts, such as unsecured items being blown around.
High temperatures Thursday will only reach the low 30s inland and the mid-30s along the coast. However, wind chill values will make it feel much colder, with "feels-like" temperatures in the teens and low 20s throughout the day. Ocean City beachgoers and visitors to Rehoboth and Bethany beaches should expect a biting cold breeze and choppy conditions along the water.
Thursday Night
Temperatures will drop further Thursday night, with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s across the area. Winds will begin to relax slightly but will still result in wind chills in the single digits. Coastal areas may see slightly milder temperatures but should remain vigilant for icy patches, especially on bridges and elevated roadways.
Looking Ahead
Friday will see a reprieve from the gusty winds as high pressure builds over the region, bringing calmer but still cold weather. Highs will remain in the mid-30s across Sussex County and Ocean City, with plenty of sunshine expected. While the temperatures will stay below average for early January, the calmer conditions will provide a welcome break from the harsh winds.
Residents are reminded to secure any loose outdoor objects, check on neighbors, and ensure pets have proper shelter during these cold and windy days.