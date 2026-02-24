DELMARVA - The storm may be over, but winter isn’t done with Sussex County yet. Early Tuesday starts cold with leftover snowpack and a steady breeze, keeping wind chills down and allowing any lingering loose snow to blow around in open areas.
By Tuesday afternoon, skies trend mostly sunny, but it won’t feel mild: highs top out in the low 30s with continued gusts. The forecast for Georgetown calls for a high near 33 Tuesday and a low near 21 Tuesday night.
Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, forecasters are watching a weak “clipper”-type system that may bring a brief period of light precipitation. The Mt. Holly forecast discussion notes a chance for light snow and rain ahead of a warm front, with the better chance for precipitation north and west of I-95 — but the southern and coastal zones can still see a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
For Sussex County, that translates to increasing clouds Tuesday evening, then spotty light snow late at night that could mix with rain toward daybreak Wednesday, especially closer to the coast. Any snow accumulation in southern Delaware is expected to be limited.