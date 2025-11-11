Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish through the evening but remain gusty through Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&