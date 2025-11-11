DELMARVA - From late tonight, winds gradually ease but stay noticeable as they turn southwesterly, running about 10 to 15 mph. Skies become mostly cloudy overnight, and temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s from the beaches to inland towns such as Georgetown, Millsboro and Seaford, allowing it to feel cold but less harsh than earlier in the day.
On Wednesday, the same weather pattern keeps conditions dry while slightly milder air moves in over Sussex County. Temperatures recover into the mid to upper 50s, but it will remain on the breezy side, with occasional gusts still reaching around 25 to 30 mph as a tight pressure gradient lingers over Delmarva and a weak front slips through with limited moisture.
By late Wednesday evening, an upper-level trough begins to slide away and high pressure starts to build in, helping winds gradually relax. Skies stay mainly clear to partly cloudy, temperatures dip back toward the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, and Sussex County holds onto a quiet, dry setup heading into the late-week period.