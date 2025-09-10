DELMARVA - A coastal low lingering offshore will keep scattered showers in Sussex County early Wednesday morning, along with gusty winds near the shoreline. Coastal communities may see wind gusts up to 30 mph, while inland areas are expected to feel lighter breezes around 20 mph.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-60s, climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Showers are expected to taper off later in the day as the low drifts farther out to sea. Winds will remain elevated through the afternoon and evening, though they will gradually ease as the pressure gradient weakens.
By Wednesday night, skies will clear and dry weather will prevail across Sussex County. High pressure building over eastern Canada will extend into the region, keeping conditions stable. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s, with Thursday featuring mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 70s.
The fair weather pattern will hold into early Friday morning. A northerly flow will keep the air crisp at night, while Thursday’s sunshine will bring slightly warmer-than-normal daytime temperatures. Winds will shift to a light easterly flow by early Friday, but conditions will remain calm and dry.