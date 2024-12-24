DELMARVA - Sussex County and the southern Delmarva Peninsula prepare to celebrate Christmas, weather conditions will be relatively calm, though a few light disturbances may briefly impact parts of the region.
Tonight (Christmas Eve Late Night): A weak clipper system that brought minor snow and mixed precipitation to parts of the Mid-Atlantic will clear the area tonight. Residents may see a few scattered clouds lingering from shortwave energy passing through the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s by midnight, with most areas experiencing calm winds and dry conditions. While some northern areas of Delmarva might see a stray flurry, any measurable precipitation is highly unlikely.
Christmas Day: High pressure passing to the north will dominate the region's weather, delivering a tranquil Christmas Day. Expect mostly sunny skies across Sussex County and southern Delmarva, with occasional high clouds adding some wintry charm to the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s, slightly below average but a welcome reprieve from the bitter cold experienced in recent days.
For those venturing out early to celebrate, morning temperatures will remain brisk in the 20s, so be sure to bundle up. The afternoon will be dry and bright—ideal for holiday walks or visits with family and friends. By evening, increasing cloud cover may return as another weak wave brushes the region, but conditions will remain dry, with overnight lows dipping back into the mid-20s.
Travel and Safety Notes: The region has largely escaped the winter weather advisories and icy conditions affecting areas farther north, including Philadelphia and central New Jersey. However, roads in shaded or rural areas may remain slick in spots, especially during early morning and late-night hours. Travelers should exercise caution when heading out for holiday festivities.
As the holiday progresses, Sussex County and southern Delmarva residents can look forward to a serene and seasonably chilly Christmas. With high pressure ensuring stable conditions, it’s the perfect opportunity to soak in the festive atmosphere and enjoy a peaceful day with loved ones.