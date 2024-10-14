DELMARVA - The cold front will push through Delmarva in the early morning, ushering in a much cooler and drier air mass. Some sunshine is possible initially, but expect temperatures to stay on the cool side, with morning readings in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will begin to pick up from the west-northwest.
Monday Afternoon:
As cold air continues to move in, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching only the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusty winds of 30-35 mph will make it feel even cooler, especially compared to recent warm conditions. The brisk wind and cloud cover will give the afternoon an early autumn chill.
Monday Evening:
Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows expected to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain breezy, although gusts should gradually decrease through the evening hours. The cooler air mass and partly cloudy skies will make it a brisk night across Delmarva.
Early Tuesday:
Tuesday morning will start off chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, making frost possible in colder inland areas. Conditions will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s, maintaining the unseasonably cool trend.