DELMARVA -- Will enjoy plenty of sunshine today, but it will not do much to warm things up. Afternoon highs will stay nearly 10 degrees below average, topping out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A northeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph will add to the cool feel.
Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s.
Seasonable air returns Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will remain in control for most of the week, keeping conditions dry and fairly quiet across the region.
That changes Thursday as temperatures climb well above normal ahead of an approaching low pressure system and cold front. Highs will surge into the low 70s inland, while beaches stay cooler in the 50s and 60s under partly sunny skies.
Rain develops Thursday night and continues into Friday morning as the cold front moves through. Rainfall totals are expected to average around a quarter to a half inch.
Friday will likely begin with the warmest temperatures of the day, with readings in the 60s during the morning before colder air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures will fall through the day, setting up a much cooler Saturday with highs only in the 40s.
Conditions turn dry again for the weekend as Canadian high pressure builds back into the area. Temperatures recover a bit on Sunday, returning closer to normal.