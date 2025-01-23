DELMARVA - Residents across Sussex County, Delaware, and areas east of U.S. Route 113 to the Atlantic shoreline can expect clear skies and another frigid evening on Thursday as high pressure remains dominant. Low temperatures are forecasted to dip into the upper single digits and teens overnight, prompting caution for those venturing outdoors. Despite the cold, no significant precipitation or winter weather advisories are expected.
Late Thursday Evening:
Expect clear skies and rapidly cooling temperatures. Overnight lows will settle between 9°F and 15°F, especially in rural areas where radiational cooling is most effective. Roads will remain dry, but drivers should be cautious of potential black ice, particularly on bridges and shaded areas.
Friday Morning:
Cold air lingers with morning temperatures in the low teens. Winds will remain light out of the west, providing little relief from the chill. Bundle up for the morning commute, as wind chills will make it feel even colder. Roads will remain in good condition with no weather-related disruptions expected.
Mid-Morning to Afternoon:
Temperatures will rise gradually into the upper 20s to mid-30s, under partly sunny skies. A moisture-starved cold front will approach the area midday, bringing an increase in cloud cover but no precipitation. Travel conditions remain favorable for outdoor plans or errands.
Friday Evening:
The cold front will pass through the region during the evening hours, ushering in a fresh round of cold air. Skies will clear again, and winds will become nearly calm, setting the stage for another bitterly cold night. Overnight lows will range from 7°F to 12°F, making it one of the coldest nights of the season.
Weather Tips for the Coast-TV Viewing Area:
- Dress in layers: The frigid conditions mean frostbite can occur quickly on exposed skin. Wear insulated clothing and gloves if spending time outdoors.
- Watch for icy spots: While roads will remain mostly dry, isolated icy patches may form, especially near water sources or in shaded areas.
- Outdoor pets: Ensure animals have adequate shelter and access to unfrozen water.
- Heating precautions: Avoid space heater overuse to reduce the risk of house fires.