DELMARVA - A weak cold front will pass through Sussex County and Ocean City late Friday evening, ushering in a fresh round of arctic air. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits to mid-teens under mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light, around 5 mph or less, helping to keep wind chills manageable despite the frigid conditions.
By Saturday, high pressure from the south will take control, leading to a calmer day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain on the colder side, with highs reaching the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds will shift to a southwesterly direction in the afternoon as high clouds gradually increase late in the day.
Heading into Saturday night, the region will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies as several weak disturbances pass north of the area. Lows will range from the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday will bring slightly milder conditions, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, ahead of another cold front expected to pass through Sunday night.
The upcoming week will see a mix of weather conditions as several strong disturbances skirt the area. A cold front is anticipated late Tuesday or early Wednesday, potentially bringing increased precipitation chances. While significant impacts are not expected, residents should monitor updates as the week progresses.