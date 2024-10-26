DELMARVA - After a cold front pushed off the coast, high pressure is moving into the Delmarva region tonight, bringing a cooler and more stable weather pattern through Sunday night. Saturday evening will feature some lingering gusty northwest winds, though these should gradually ease as the high-pressure system builds in.
Tonight: Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s across much of Delmarva. Due to a bit of a breeze from the northwest, widespread frost is unlikely, so no frost advisories are currently in effect. Coastal areas and regions with some maritime influence, such as Talbot County, will remain slightly warmer, with lows around the upper 30s.
Sunday: A cool and sunny day is on tap, as high pressure settles directly over the area. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s to low 60s, making for a crisp autumn afternoon with very light winds. With drier air and reduced wind speeds, conditions will be calmer, lowering any wildfire risk in the region.
Sunday Night: As high pressure moves offshore, the setup will allow for strong radiational cooling. Clear skies and calm winds will bring temperatures down sharply, with inland areas potentially experiencing the first freeze of the season. Interior sections of Sussex County, Delaware, could dip to the 30-32 degree range, prompting a Freeze Watch for these areas. Lows elsewhere will generally range from the upper 20s to low 30s inland, while the coastal strip and other maritime-influenced areas should stay slightly warmer in the mid to upper 30s.
While it’s still uncertain whether this will lead to an official Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory, conditions are expected to be cold enough to end the growing season in some inland parts of Delmarva.