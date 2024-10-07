DELMARVA - Late Monday Evening: Skies will remain mostly clear across Delmarva as cooler, drier air settles in behind the departing cold front. Breezy west-northwest winds will persist, gradually diminishing overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s across most of the region, making for a crisp autumn evening.

Early Tuesday Morning: Expect mostly clear skies with light west-northwest winds. Temperatures will start off cool, around the mid-40s, with the potential for isolated low 40s in sheltered spots. Patchy frost is unlikely but could develop in a few deeper valleys if winds become completely calm.

Tuesday Mid-Morning: Sunshine will continue with high pressure firmly in place. Temperatures will start to rise steadily through the 50s, heading toward a mild and comfortable afternoon.

Tuesday Afternoon and Evening: A pleasant day on tap with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s across Delmarva. Light northwest winds around 5-10 mph will keep conditions comfortable, with a clear and mild evening ahead.

Looking ahead, high pressure will maintain dry and settled weather into mid-week.

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

