DELMARVA - This evening's forecast remains on track with no changes needed from the earlier 4 PM update. Surface high pressure is currently centered over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing mostly clear skies and light winds to the Delmarva region. Expect another cool night ahead, with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 50s, while urban areas like the Philly metro could see lows in the low 60s. The calm winds and clear skies will allow for efficient radiational cooling overnight.
On Saturday, the high pressure system will gradually move offshore, introducing a light southwesterly flow across Delmarva. Winds will remain gentle, around 5-10 mph. With the return of this light breeze, temperatures will rise slightly, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s across the region.
Looking ahead to Saturday night through Monday night, a trough will slowly push southeastward, evolving into a closed low off the coast of Maine by midday Monday. While the main effects of this system will stay north of our region, there’s a chance (20-40%) of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday, particularly as the first showers may approach the area late Sunday night. However, significant rainfall is not anticipated, and any precipitation should be brief and light, with minimal impacts.
Temperatures will continue to hover near to slightly above normal, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s throughout the period. Overall, Delmarva can expect a dry and warm weekend, with just a slight chance of some rain at the start of the new week.