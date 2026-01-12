DELMARVA - Late Monday evening in Sussex County will be quiet and mostly clear, with temperatures slipping from the thirties toward the upper twenties as the night wears on. Winds will be light out of the southwest early, then go nearly calm after midnight, setting the stage for a cold overnight low around 28.
Sunshine takes over Tuesday, helping temperatures rebound quickly by late morning. Afternoon highs are expected near 50, a noticeable jump from Monday night. A light southwest wind will shift to a southerly breeze during the morning, generally 5 to 10 mph, adding to the milder feel.
Tuesday evening stays dry with mainly clear skies early, then increasing clouds late as the day winds down. Temperatures will fall out of the fifties and through the forties by late evening. Winds will remain from the southwest and begin to pick up heading into Tuesday night, with gusts that may reach 20 mph.
Looking ahead beyond Tuesday evening, cloud cover is expected to increase Tuesday night as Sussex County trends toward a more active midweek pattern, with a chance for precipitation later Wednesday into Thursday and another potential system later in the weekend.