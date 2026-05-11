DELMARVA - Light rain over Delmarva is expected to taper off early Monday evening as low pressure south and east of the peninsula drifts farther out to sea.
Skies will begin to clear late Monday evening as high pressure builds south from the Great Lakes. A light northerly flow will develop overnight, bringing cooler and drier air into Sussex County and the beaches down through Ocean City.
Overnight lows are expected to settle mainly in the low to mid-40s across the area. The coldest conditions and frost concerns will stay well north of the Delmarva coast.
Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs mostly in the mid- to upper 60s to near 70. Coastal areas, including the Delaware beaches and Ocean City, may stay a bit cooler.
Humidity will drop Tuesday afternoon, and dry conditions may create marginal fire weather concerns. Winds should remain light, turning from the north in the morning to the west later in the day at less than 10 mph.
Quiet weather is expected to continue through late Tuesday evening before the next system brings a better chance of widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday.