Dry conditions will continue across Sussex County late tonight as high pressure over northern New England keeps the region quiet. Skies that briefly thinned this afternoon will cloud back over this evening, setting up a mostly cloudy night. Lows will fall into the upper thirties to mid-forties.
Friday stays dry for much of the day, though the pattern begins to shift. The high moves offshore while a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes and a warm front lifts in from the southwest. Clouds will hold firm through the day, and by very late Friday afternoon, a few showers may begin to reach southern and southwestern parts of Sussex County. Highs will range through the fifties.
Conditions become wetter Friday night as a weak developing system spreads light rain across the region. Rainfall amounts look modest — generally one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch — but still welcome after recent dry spells. Temperatures Friday night will dip into the upper thirties to lower forties.