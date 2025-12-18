DELMARVA -- Today will bring a brief stretch of calm weather as high pressure moves offshore, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will start mostly sunny before clouds increase through the afternoon. Overall, conditions will remain quiet — the calm ahead of an approaching storm system.
Conditions change tonight as a warm front lifts north through the region, bringing rain that will overspread the area overnight. Periods of heavy rain are possible, along with a chance for a few elevated thunderstorms. Rain is expected to continue through the Friday morning commute, with the heaviest rainfall likely between 5 and 10 a.m. Most areas should receive about a half inch to one inch of rain.
Strong winds aloft and a powerful low-level jet could allow for isolated damaging wind gusts within heavier downpours early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center places the area under a general thunder risk.
Winds will be the most noticeable impact. South to southwest winds will increase after midnight, with gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph ahead of the cold front. A Wind Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Friday for the Delaware coast. After a brief lull late Friday morning, winds will shift to the west and northwest and remain gusty through the afternoon, with some gusts approaching 50 mph before easing after sunset.
Temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s overnight, then fall quickly behind the cold front on Friday, dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by afternoon.
Dry but cooler weather returns Friday night into Saturday as high pressure moves across the Mid-Atlantic. Highs Saturday will be mostly in the upper 30s to low 40s, with winds gradually diminishing by Saturday morning.
Looking ahead, a dry cold front moves through Sunday, followed by high pressure Monday. Another system could bring a chance of rain or snow Tuesday before dry weather returns Wednesday, along with temperatures rebounding to above normal.