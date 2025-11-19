DELMARVA - Rain will pull away from Sussex County early Wednesday, ending from west to east shortly after daybreak. Behind the departing system, skies will remain mostly cloudy as lingering moisture and a light north to northeast wind limit clearing across the region.
Thick cloud cover may persist through much of Wednesday as high pressure settles over New York and New England. While most of the Mid-Atlantic should stay dry, a weak front draped near Delmarva could bring pockets of spotty drizzle at times—especially in coastal and southern Sussex County. Any drizzle is expected to be light and brief.
Temperatures Wednesday will remain cooler than average for mid-November, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will hold firm through Wednesday night, and light winds will keep conditions calm. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees across Sussex County.
By early Thursday, the high will drift eastward, and a developing warm-advection pattern ahead of the next approaching system may allow clouds to lift slightly. Even so, skies are likely to stay mostly cloudy through the morning. A few additional patches of drizzle cannot be ruled out, but measurable rain chances remain below fifteen percent.
Temperatures early Thursday will stay on the cool side, setting the stage for a gradual warmup later in the day as the next storm system moves closer from the Midwest.