DELMARVA - A warm front lifting north into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday will bring a noticeable change in conditions across Sussex County from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday. After a quiet start to the day, clouds will steadily increase as low pressure tracking out of the Southern Plains pushes moisture toward the region.
Tuesday begins dry with mostly cloudy skies, but cloud cover will continue to thicken through the morning. Rain is expected to arrive from the west around midday, spreading east across Sussex County through the afternoon. Light southerly winds will accompany the warm front as it approaches, keeping conditions mild through the day.
High temperatures Tuesday will reach the upper fifties to low sixties across Delmarva, depending on how far north the warm front progresses. Rain is likely to continue into Tuesday night as the front passes, with temperatures holding in the mid-forties to mid-fifties overnight as warmer air settles into the region.
By early Wednesday morning, steadier stratiform rain will persist, though periods of lighter showers are possible toward daybreak. Conditions will remain mild ahead of an approaching cold front expected later Wednesday.