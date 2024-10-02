DELMARVA - On Wednesday, Delmarva will continue to experience cloudy skies as a weakening cold front approaches from the west. While the majority of rain showers will remain well to the north of the region, overcast conditions will persist throughout the day, keeping temperatures mild.
Morning:
The day will start off cloudy with mild morning lows in the mid to upper 50s across Delmarva. Despite the cloud cover, no significant precipitation is expected in the region. Winds will remain light, and the mild temperatures should make for a comfortable, albeit gray, start to the day.
Mid-Morning:
As the morning progresses, temperatures will gradually rise into the low 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with little change in conditions. The lack of sunshine may create a cooler feeling in some areas, but temperatures will still remain above average for early October.
Afternoon:
By the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s, with some areas possibly reaching the low 70s. The cold front will still be west of Delmarva, situated over central Pennsylvania by late afternoon. Although there is a slight chance (20%) of rain showers in areas north of Delmarva, including Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, Delmarva itself is expected to remain dry. The overcast skies, however, will continue to dominate the region.
Evening:
As evening sets in, the weakening cold front will pass to the north, with clouds lingering over Delmarva. Temperatures will drop slowly into the low 60s and upper 50s overnight, maintaining mild conditions. Winds will remain light, and no significant weather disturbances are anticipated.
Early Thursday Preview:
Looking ahead to early Thursday, high pressure will begin to build into the region, bringing drier air and gradually clearing skies. Overnight lows will settle into the 50s, with the possibility of some patchy fog in rural areas during the pre-dawn hours. Thursday will usher in more pleasant conditions with seasonable temperatures and clearer skies to close out the workweek.