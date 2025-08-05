DELMARVA - Late Tuesday evening in Sussex County, Delaware, skies will remain mostly cloudy and hazy as light east winds keep temperatures mild, with overnight lows in the 60s inland and low 70s near the coast and urban areas. Any remaining isolated showers to the south are expected to fade overnight.
On Wednesday, high pressure centered to the north and northeast will maintain an onshore flow, keeping the region relatively cool for early August. Daytime highs are forecast to stay in the low to mid-80s, with humidity levels comfortable as dew points hold in the 60s. While much of the day will remain dry, a weak disturbance aloft could spark a brief, light shower in southern areas, though chances remain low. Some clearing is expected late in the day, especially toward the western portions of the county, though hazy or smoky skies may linger.
The overall pattern will favor continued dry weather into midweek with slightly below-average temperatures before conditions gradually warm and humidity levels rise later in the week.