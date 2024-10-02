DELMARVA - Late Wednesday evening, Delmarva will experience mostly cloudy skies as a weakening cold front moves across the region. While areas further north may see isolated showers, Delmarva will remain dry through the night. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s, with a light breeze and possible patchy fog in sheltered inland areas.
By early Thursday morning, cloud cover will persist, creating a mostly overcast start to the day. However, as high pressure begins to establish itself over the Northeast, skies will gradually clear through the late morning and into the afternoon. By midday, expect more sunshine to break through the clouds, leading to a pleasant and mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s across much of the region, with slightly cooler temperatures along the immediate coastline.
Winds will remain light, predominantly out of the northeast, contributing to a calm and comfortable day. As the evening approaches, skies should stay mostly clear, setting the stage for a quiet night ahead.