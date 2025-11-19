DELMARVA - A stubborn northeast flow will keep coastal Sussex County gray and cool from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday, with only limited chances for light drizzle along the beaches.
High pressure moving east from the lower Great Lakes will settle closer to New England overnight Wednesday, while a weak frontal boundary lingers near Delmarva. This setup will maintain thick cloud cover along the coast. While most of the region remains dry, forecasters say some spotty drizzle could continue along the Maryland and Delaware beaches. Overnight lows will hold in the upper thirties to around forty degrees in the coastal communities.
By Thursday, high pressure will ridge in more firmly. Light northeasterly winds will persist, helping to trap low clouds—especially across southern Delaware. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out along the coast, but the day is expected to remain precipitation-free. Daytime highs should reach the mid-forties to lower fifties along the beaches.
Clouds increase again Thursday night as warmer air advances over the region. Temperatures along coastal Sussex will stay in the forties overnight as the next weak system approaches from the west.