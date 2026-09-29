DELMARVA - Improving weather is expected across Sussex County late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday evening as low pressure pulls away and high pressure builds into the region.
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Sussex County until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Minor tidal flooding remains possible in vulnerable back-bay locations, including Rehoboth Bay, Jefferson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. Water levels are expected to gradually recede, with flooding concerns easing Wednesday.
Clouds will slowly break apart Tuesday night as winds become light to nearly calm. Moisture left behind by the departing storm system may allow patchy fog to develop during the early morning hours Wednesday, potentially reducing visibility in some areas.
The fog should lift after sunrise, followed by mostly sunny skies through much of Wednesday. Temperatures will run slightly above normal, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s across Sussex County.
Winds will remain light, generally from the west to southwest at less than 10 mph. Along the Delaware beaches, the risk of dangerous rip currents will remain low Wednesday, with breaking waves of about 1 to 2 feet.
Marine conditions are also expected to remain relatively quiet, with seas of 2 to 3 feet and conditions staying below Small Craft Advisory levels.
Dry and pleasant weather should continue through Wednesday evening. Attention then turns toward the end of the week, when a cold front could bring showers late Friday into Friday night. Additional rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday as another area of low pressure develops along the stalled front.