DELMARVA - Coastal communities across Sussex County will continue to experience gusty winds, rough surf and elevated water levels Wednesday night before improving conditions develop Thursday as a powerful offshore storm moves farther into the Atlantic.
A strong area of low pressure well off the Mid-Atlantic coast has generated persistent northeasterly winds and large ocean waves, resulting in beach erosion and tidal flooding along Delaware's coastline.
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Sussex County, with widespread minor flooding possible during the evening high tide. Low-lying roads and communities near tidal waterways, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, could experience flooding. Some back-bay locations may see higher water levels, although the threat of moderate flooding has decreased.
Winds along the immediate coastline could gust between 30 and 40 mph Wednesday evening before gradually weakening overnight. Inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro and Seaford, will experience lighter winds as conditions become increasingly calm.
Temperatures will turn chilly overnight, although widespread frost is not anticipated.
By Thursday morning, the offshore storm will continue tracking northeastward, allowing coastal conditions to gradually improve. However, a persistent north to northwest breeze will remain noticeable throughout the day, with occasional gusts approaching 25 mph.
Dry weather is expected across Sussex County Thursday, with periods of sunshine and passing clouds. The combination of cooler air and a persistent breeze will create a distinctly autumnlike feel, particularly along the beaches.
Despite improving conditions, rough ocean surf and dangerous marine conditions will continue. Offshore wave heights of 8 to 15 feet are expected, with waves of 5 to 8 feet possible near the mouth of Delaware Bay. Additional beach erosion remains possible, especially around high tide.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Delaware's Atlantic coastal waters through Friday evening and for portions of lower Delaware Bay through Thursday evening. Boaters should anticipate hazardous conditions, including elevated seas and gusty winds.
Another round of minor coastal flooding remains possible Thursday evening, although forecasters expect the flooding to be more isolated and less widespread than Wednesday's high-tide cycle.
Looking ahead, colder and drier air will settle across the region Friday and into the weekend as high pressure strengthens. Overnight temperatures could drop into the 30s across inland Sussex County Friday and Saturday nights, increasing the potential for frost and possibly freezing temperatures in colder locations.
Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should prepare for the possibility of frost, while coastal residents and motorists should continue monitoring tidal conditions through Thursday evening.
Overall, the most significant coastal impacts are expected to diminish as the offshore storm pulls farther away, setting the stage for a chilly but generally dry conclusion to the week.