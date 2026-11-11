DELMARVA - A strengthening coastal storm will bring changing weather conditions to Sussex County late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, with increasing clouds, occasional rain and shifting winds ahead of a significant blast of colder air heading into the weekend.
Wednesday evening will remain relatively quiet across southern Delaware as clouds gradually increase ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. Overnight temperatures will generally settle into the upper 30s and 40s, with light east to southeast winds.
By Thursday morning, a developing storm system will begin organizing across the northern Mid-Atlantic, eventually consolidating off the New Jersey coast. Clouds will thicken across Sussex County, with scattered showers developing as moisture spreads eastward across Delmarva.
Rain is expected to be relatively light across southern Delaware, with rainfall totals generally remaining below a quarter of an inch. The latest storm projections favor a more northerly track, keeping the heaviest precipitation across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Communities including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro can expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers Thursday, while coastal locations from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will experience increasing onshore winds during the morning.
East to southeast winds will increase to around 10 to 20 mph Thursday morning before gradually shifting toward the south and southwest during the afternoon. Occasional gusts approaching 25 mph will be possible, particularly near the beaches and over the coastal waters.
Afternoon temperatures should generally reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, keeping conditions relatively mild despite the clouds and occasional rain.
Some improvement in visibility and cloud ceilings may develop during the afternoon as the initial area of rain moves through. However, unsettled conditions could persist into Thursday evening as the coastal storm continues strengthening.
The developing storm could also produce elevated tides along Delaware's Atlantic beaches and back bays. While minor tidal flooding remains possible in vulnerable coastal communities, the exact extent of any flooding will depend on the storm's track and the duration of onshore winds.
Thursday evening will mark the beginning of a more significant weather transition as winds gradually turn toward the northwest, allowing colder air to begin spreading southeastward across the region.
The strongest winds and coldest temperatures are expected to arrive after the Thursday evening forecast period.
By Friday, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s across much of Sussex County, with increasingly gusty northwest winds making conditions feel even colder.
The strongest winds are expected Saturday, when gusts could approach 35 mph across inland communities and coastal areas.
Overnight temperatures Friday and Saturday could fall into the 20s and lower 30s, potentially producing the first widespread freeze of the season in portions of southern Delaware.
Meanwhile, marine conditions will deteriorate Thursday night into Friday as the storm intensifies offshore. Small Craft Advisory conditions are likely, with the potential for gale-force wind gusts Friday afternoon and Friday night.
Boaters and commercial fishing operators along the Delaware coast and southern Delaware Bay should prepare for increasingly hazardous conditions, with northwest winds remaining gusty through much of the weekend.
Despite the strengthening storm, snow is not expected across Sussex County. Any wintry precipitation should remain confined to higher elevations of northeastern Pennsylvania, particularly the Pocono Mountains.
Temperatures will begin moderating slightly Sunday into early next week, although afternoon highs will generally remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s, still below normal for mid-November.
For Sussex County residents, Thursday's relatively light rain will serve as the opening chapter of a much more noticeable weather change, with sharply colder temperatures, strong northwest winds and hazardous marine conditions developing heading into the weekend.