DELMARVA - A developing coastal storm will continue to create hazardous conditions along the Delaware and Maryland beaches from Prime Hook south through Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City through late Friday evening.
Northeast winds will remain strong Thursday night before increasing again Friday as low pressure strengthens offshore and moves north toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. Along the immediate Delaware coast, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible with gusts of 40 to 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for the Delaware beaches.
Conditions could become even more severe beginning Friday evening. A High Wind Watch takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday and continues into Saturday, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts potentially reaching 60 mph along the immediate coastline. The exact strength of the winds will depend on how close the storm tracks to the coast.
Coastal flooding will remain another major concern. Several days of persistent northeast winds are pushing water into back bays, tidal waterways and low-lying coastal communities. The approaching full moon Saturday will also contribute to higher astronomical tides. Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Delaware coastal zones through early Saturday, with repeated rounds of flooding possible around high tide.
Drivers in flood-prone communities should be prepared for water covering some roads, especially around tidal waterways and back bays. Water levels could remain elevated between high-tide cycles because of the persistent onshore flow.
Beach conditions will be particularly dangerous. Breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet are expected through Saturday, accompanied by life-threatening rip currents. A High Risk for Rip Currents and a High Surf Advisory remain in effect for Delaware beaches through Saturday evening. Beach erosion is likely, and large waves combined with high water could breach some sand dunes.
For communities farther south toward Fenwick Island and Ocean City, the same prolonged northeast flow will produce rough surf, gusty winds and elevated water levels along the coast and back bays.
Thursday night should remain mainly dry in many locations, but the chance for rain increases as Friday progresses and the offshore low moves closer. The greater chance for widespread rain arrives Friday night into the weekend. While locally heavy rain is possible, freshwater flooding is not expected to be the primary threat at this time.
Marine conditions will also become increasingly hazardous. Gale conditions are expected Friday, with the potential for storm-force wind gusts over the Atlantic waters as the storm strengthens. Seas could build to 8 to 15 feet.
Residents and visitors along the coast should continue monitoring changing conditions through Friday evening, particularly in flood-prone communities. Beachgoers should stay out of the ocean because of the combination of large breaking waves and life-threatening rip currents.