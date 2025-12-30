DELMARVA -- A cold and blustery weather pattern will continue across Delmarva beginning today as the region remains positioned between low pressure over Quebec and a strengthening area of high pressure centered over the south-central United States.
Today will be mostly sunny but windy, with northwest winds easing slightly during the afternoon. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph will make it feel colder than actual temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-30s, while wind chill values remain in the twenties.
Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy tonight as winds relax. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.
New Year's Eve will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the upper 30s to near 40. A weak area of low pressure passing north of the region will drag a cold front through Delmarva Wednesday night. While the better chance for snow showers will remain north of the peninsula, a few flurries cannot be ruled out. Lows Wednesday night will fall back into the upper 20s as we ring in 2026.
Behind the front, skies are expected to clear on New Year’s Day Thursday, but a reinforcing surge of cold air will keep temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Northwest winds will increase again, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, resulting in wind chills running 10 to 15 degrees colder than the air temperature.
Thursday night will be sharply colder, with mostly clear skies giving way to increasing clouds late. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens across Delmarva.
Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, the overall pattern remains cold and relatively quiet. A weak offshore system Saturday could bring a slight chance of light rain, though most models keep precipitation south of the region. Another system may approach by Monday with a low chance for light, possibly wintry precipitation. Highs through the period will generally remain in the 30s to near 40, with lows in the teens and 20s.