DELMARVA - A cold front sweeping through Sussex County late Tuesday will deliver cooler, drier air and breezy conditions that will linger into Wednesday.
The front will pass overnight, clearing skies and dropping temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 across the county. Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies.
Strong high pressure building south from Canada will dominate the region’s weather pattern, keeping conditions dry through the weekend. The pressure difference between the high to the north and hurricanes churning in the western Atlantic will bring gusty winds to the area. Sussex County could see wind gusts of 25 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast beginning late Tuesday night, gradually easing by Wednesday evening.
No rain is expected from the front, and despite widespread high clouds linked to distant Hurricane Imelda, skies will brighten considerably by Wednesday.
The Canadian high will continue to settle into the Mid-Atlantic through Friday, keeping temperatures slightly below normal with daytime highs in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 50s. Warmer conditions are expected this weekend into early next week as the high shifts east and moderates.
Meanwhile, several tropical systems over the Atlantic, including Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, are forecast to remain well offshore, posing no direct threat to Delaware’s coast.