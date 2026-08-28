DELMARVA - Friday will begin warm and humid across Sussex County, Delaware, south through Ocean City, Maryland, as a cold front approaches the region.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the morning, with temperatures climbing through the 70s. Winds will generally be from the west at 5 to 10 mph before becoming southwesterly during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop as the cold front moves through Friday. The exact timing of the front will determine how widespread the storms become, but periods of locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s across much of the area, with slightly cooler readings near the beaches.
The risk for severe weather is expected to be lower across southern Delaware and the Ocean City area than locations farther north and west, but any stronger thunderstorm could still produce brief heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
At the beaches, waves of around 2 to 3 feet are expected, with a low risk of dangerous rip currents along the Delaware coast. Swimmers should remain near lifeguards and stay alert for changing surf conditions.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish Friday evening as the cold front pushes offshore. Clouds will begin to decrease overnight, with cooler and less humid air arriving toward early Saturday morning.
By daybreak Saturday, most of Sussex County and the Ocean City area should be dry, with improving conditions setting up a more pleasant start to the weekend.