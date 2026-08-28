DELMARVA -- Mostly cloudy skies will cover the peninsula today as a cold front pushes through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into the early evening, with the greatest coverage likely near the coast.
There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. While the overall threat is low, a few stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts near 60 mph. Locally heavy rainfall could also lead to areas of flash flooding. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s.
Conditions improve tonight as the front moves offshore. Skies will become partly cloudy, with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s.
The weekend is shaping up to be rather pleasant. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Southerly winds return Sunday, beginning a gradual increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s as more humid air moves back across the peninsula.
Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week as broad upper-level high pressure strengthens across the eastern United States. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, running about 5 degrees above average for early September. Dew points are expected to rise into the low 70s, making conditions feel increasingly muggy.
Despite the building heat and humidity, mainly dry weather is expected across Delmarva through the early portion of next week. The next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms may arrive toward the middle of the week.