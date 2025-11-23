DELMARVA - A cold front pushing offshore late Sunday evening will bring gradual clearing across Sussex County after a mostly cloudy day. While a passing upper-level trough sparks light rain and snow showers well north of the region, Sussex County remains dry with only cloud cover lingering into the night.
Behind the front, skies continue to clear overnight, though a steady breeze will limit cooling. Lows will settle in the low to mid thirties countywide.
Northwest winds may briefly strengthen after sunrise Monday, reaching ten to fifteen mph with gusts near twenty mph before easing through the afternoon. As high pressure moves in from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, skies turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid fifties.
By late Monday evening, conditions remain quiet as high pressure shifts offshore. Clouds begin increasing again, signaling the approach of a warm front that will usher in a wetter, milder pattern beginning Tuesday.