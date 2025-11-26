DELMARVA - After a warm and unsettled start Wednesday, a strong cold front moving through the Mid-Atlantic will shift conditions dramatically in Sussex County from Wednesday evening through early Thursday.
Low clouds, patchy fog and a few morning showers may linger into the first part of Wednesday as a weak low lifts north with a warm front. Breaks of sunshine are possible by afternoon, but winds will begin to increase ahead of the approaching cold front.
The front pushes through Wednesday night, bringing a noticeable surge of colder air and gusty west winds. Gusts may reach thirty to thirty-five miles per hour across Sussex County, with stronger winds to the north. A few showers could linger over eastern portions of the region early in the evening as the front clears the coast.
Temperatures will drop quickly overnight, falling into the upper twenties to mid-thirties by daybreak Thursday. Wind chills will make it feel even colder, dipping into the twenties at times.
Thursday begins dry but blustery, with continued cold air filtering in on west winds. Although Thanksgiving Day remains precipitation-free, winds may still gust around thirty to forty miles per hour, keeping highs confined to the mid-thirties to mid-forties.