DELMARVA - Early Monday morning will be bitterly cold across Sussex County as temperatures begin the day in the teens, with lingering northwest winds making it feel colder at sunrise. Wind chills early Monday are expected to range from the single digits to low teens before gradually improving later in the morning.
Conditions remain mostly dry throughout Monday as high pressure settles over the region. Cloud cover is expected to increase at times during the afternoon, but no significant precipitation is anticipated. High temperatures Monday afternoon are forecast to reach the low to mid-30s.
By Monday evening, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Winds will be lighter than the previous night, generally around 5 to 10 mph, limiting the severity of wind chills compared to earlier periods. Even so, overnight lows into early Tuesday morning are expected to drop back into the teens.
Early Tuesday morning will be cold but calm, with wind chills mainly in the low to mid-teens across Sussex County as the high pressure system remains in place.