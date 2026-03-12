DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning will mark the turning point in the forecast as a strong cold front moves through the coast, ending the mild stretch and ushering in gusty winds, falling temperatures and a much colder feel that will last into Friday morning.
Showers are expected around early Thursday as the front pushes through, with rain remaining the main precipitation type at the start of the day. Behind the front, colder air will rapidly spread in from west to east, causing temperatures to drop through Thursday morning and continue falling into the afternoon.
There is a chance that lingering rain showers could briefly mix with or change to wet snow later Thursday morning into early afternoon before ending. Forecast guidance suggests that window will be limited, however, as drier air is expected to move in quickly behind the front. Any snow would be brief and is not expected to accumulate.
The more noticeable impact for beach communities will be the wind and colder air. Northwest winds are expected to strengthen Thursday morning, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph continuing into midafternoon. Those winds, combined with steadily falling temperatures, will make conditions feel raw through the day.
By late Thursday afternoon and evening, precipitation should be ending and skies gradually begin to improve, but the colder air will remain firmly in place. Temperatures Thursday night are expected to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak Friday.
By Friday morning, Sussex County beaches and Ocean City will be dry but much colder, a sharp contrast from the warmth that preceded the front less than 24 hours earlier.