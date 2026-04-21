DELMARVA - Sussex County’s beach communities will see a cold start Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to moderate through the day and into early Wednesday as the air mass begins to change.
Early Tuesday will remain chilly in the wake of the cold air that settled over the region overnight. While inland areas face the greater risk of freezing temperatures, the immediate coast is expected to stay somewhat milder because of marine influence.
In the beach communities, temperatures early Tuesday are expected to be in the 30s, with any frost likely limited and patchy. Winds near the coast may stay elevated enough to prevent more widespread frost formation.
By Tuesday afternoon, conditions should improve as high pressure shifts offshore and southerly flow begins to develop. That change will help temperatures recover, though the beach areas will remain cooler than inland locations.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday will not be as cold as the previous night. Increasing clouds, a developing southerly breeze and a gradually moderating air mass are expected to keep overnight temperatures higher across Sussex County, including along the coast.
The milder pattern will set the stage for a return to above-average temperatures later in the week, with the next chance for showers arriving Wednesday morning.