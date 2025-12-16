DELMARVA - High pressure lingering to the south will keep skies mostly clear early Tuesday morning, allowing temperatures to remain very cold through sunrise. Lows are expected in the low to mid-teens across much of the area, with single digits possible in higher elevations. Winds will be light and variable, keeping wind chills close to actual air temperatures.
As Tuesday progresses, the high slowly shifts offshore and a light southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will moderate slightly during the afternoon, with highs mainly in the 30s, though higher elevations remain in the 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, with clouds increasing late in the day. No precipitation is expected.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will turn cold once again as skies partially clear and winds remain light. With lingering snowpack in place, temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s by daybreak Wednesday.