Weather Alert

...Black Ice Will Develop on Area Roads Tonight... With a fresh snowpack and cold air advection behind the departing storm, a cold night is on tap for the region. Temperatures are already below freezing, and lows will bottom out in the teens to low 20s late tonight. There may be some areas where winds can become light enough for radiational cooling, and then even colder temperatures are possible. These cold temperatures will allow for any standing water to freeze, especially on untreated roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery.