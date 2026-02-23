DELMARVA - The region’s major winter storm is winding down in Sussex County, but the cleanup won’t be finished by morning. While the steadiest snow has pushed offshore, gusty winds and cold air will keep winter hazards in place late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening.
Expect clouds to thin overnight as conditions gradually improve from southwest to northeast. Even so, breezy winds will continue into the evening and overnight, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Those winds may kick up patches of blowing snow, briefly cutting visibility in open areas and on exposed roads.
Temperatures are expected to fall quickly Monday night as cold air settles in on top of fresh snowpack. Overnight lows in Sussex County should drop into the low 20s, with wind chills making it feel colder.
Tuesday brings some sunshine, but little warmth. It will remain breezy and cold, with gusts again near 30 mph. High temperatures are forecast to reach only the upper 20s to low 30s, keeping untreated surfaces slick where melting refreezes and allowing wind to continue moving loose snow.
Along the coast, water levels are subsiding after earlier high tides, but minor tidal flooding could linger in the back bays — including areas near Little Assawoman Bay — with late-night high tide into early Tuesday. Coastal flood advisories are no longer in effect, but residents in typically vulnerable bayside spots should remain alert for lingering water on low-lying roads and in parking areas.