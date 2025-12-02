DELMARVA - Dry conditions return Tuesday evening as the coastal low lifts northeast, ending any lingering precipitation from west to east. Temperatures fall quickly overnight, dipping into the 20s across Sussex County. While the freezing rain issues remain confined well to the north, forecasters note that refreezing is possible in spots that saw earlier moisture, though Sussex County is expected to stay mostly dry.
High pressure takes firm control Wednesday, bringing a calmer but noticeably colder day. Highs will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s under clearing skies. Northwest winds may start off breezy, around 15 to 20 mph, before easing through the afternoon and evening.
Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday night ahead of an approaching cold front expected to pass north of the region on Thursday. Lows will again fall into the 20s, maintaining the chilly, dry pattern as Sussex County heads toward the end of the week.