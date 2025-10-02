DELMARVA - Strong high pressure remains in control across the Northeast, bringing Sussex County another stretch of calm and pleasant fall weather from late Thursday through late Friday.
Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 40s to around 50, with coastal areas holding in the low to mid-50s. Some sheltered inland locations may briefly fall into the upper 30s if clouds break, but widespread frost is not expected in Delaware. Winds will become calm as high clouds linger overhead.
Friday will feature another classic autumn day. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with light winds and highs in the low 70s. By Friday night, conditions will stay tranquil, with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid-50s closer to the coast.
The pattern of dry, stable weather is set to continue into the weekend under the influence of high pressure. Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s, while overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to mid-50s.