DELMARVA - Sussex County will see improving weather late Thursday evening after a windy, warm day that brought a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.
The strongest storm threat is expected to diminish by about 8 p.m. Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Any storm that forms could produce damaging wind gusts, though forecasters said the overall potential for showers and thunderstorms has trended lower.
Gusty southwest winds have been a major part of the weather pattern, with some gusts reaching near 40 mph as low pressure passed well to the north and high pressure remained offshore. Temperatures surged into the upper 80s and lower 90s before the front’s arrival.
Late Thursday night, spotty minor tidal flooding could occur in the back bays of coastal Delaware near high tide. A coastal flood advisory was issued for Ocean County, New Jersey, where minor flooding is expected along northern Barnegat Bay, but forecasters said only isolated minor flooding is likely elsewhere along the Delaware and New Jersey coasts.
By Friday, Sussex County should turn more seasonable, with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity. A few showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, may linger Friday morning across parts of Delmarva before drier conditions arrive during the afternoon and evening.
Beachgoers should remain cautious. A high risk of rip currents is in place Thursday for the Delaware beaches, with rough surf and breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet. On Friday, the rip current risk is expected to drop to low along Delaware beaches as winds turn west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph and surf conditions ease.
Additional coastal flooding is not expected after Thursday night as tides lower and offshore winds help drain the bays.