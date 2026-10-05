DELMARVA -- An abundance of sunshine on the way this week as the coolest airmass so far this fall season is set to move in. After a gloomy start to the day we welcome sunny skies this afternoon, a cold front pushing through will bring some higher wind gusts out of the northwest 25 to 30 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s.
Tonight expect a clear and crisp night as we dip into the mid to upper 40s.
Canadian high pressure settles across the east and locks us into a beautiful dry stretch of weather through the weekend. Tuesday will feature wall to wall sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday night will be one of our chilliest so far this fall season as many dip into the low to mid 40s, upper 40s to low 50s at the beaches. Some spots along Route 13, mid-shore could fall into the upper 30s.
Wednesday sunshine continues, will begin to slowly moderate back into the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday mostly sunny skies highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in some spots. Will turn cooler Friday into the weekend as sunny skies continue with highs in the low 70s.
As we head into the second half of the weekend and early next week will be keeping a close eye on some potential tropical moisture pushing up from the south. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an area in the southern Gulf that has about a 50 percent chance of development over the course of the next week. Depending on the exact track and intensity of that system we could see some rain from it early next week. The record breaking hurricane season continues, still no hurricanes this season. Latest hurricane in the Atlantic October 8th, 1905 (Pre-satellite era).