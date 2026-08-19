Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.