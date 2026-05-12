DELMARVA - High pressure will build across the Mid-Atlantic early Tuesday, bringing a dry start to the day for Sussex County and coastal areas south into Ocean City.
Morning temperatures will start off cool, mainly in the 40s, before sunshine helps readings climb through the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 60s, with some spots near 70 inland. Beaches and areas along the immediate coast may stay cooler.
Humidity will fall during the afternoon as dew points drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The dry air could create marginal fire weather concerns, though light winds and recent rainfall should limit the overall risk.
Winds will begin from the north Tuesday morning before turning west during the afternoon. Speeds are expected to remain under 10 mph.
Quiet weather will continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and lower 50s as clouds gradually increase ahead of a stronger system expected to bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms later Wednesday into Thursday.