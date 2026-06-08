DELMARVA - Coastal communities from Lewes to Ocean City, Maryland, can expect mainly quiet weather from late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening as high pressure settles across the region.
Skies will be mostly clear Monday night across Sussex County, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Temperatures will turn cool overnight, with lows generally falling into the 50s near the coast and possibly the upper 40s in typically cooler inland spots.
The break from summerlike heat will be brief. By Tuesday, winds are expected to turn southerly as high pressure shifts offshore, starting a gradual warming trend across Delmarva. Sunshine will dominate the day, with highs reaching the lower 70s along the beaches and warmer readings farther inland.
Conditions should stay dry through Tuesday evening, with only a few clouds expected. South to southeast winds may increase during the afternoon and evening, especially near the beaches and bays.
Beachgoers should still use caution in the surf, though the rip current risk is expected to be lower Tuesday compared with Monday. Anyone entering the water should swim near lifeguards and check local beach patrol updates before heading out.
A more active and hotter pattern is expected later in the week. A warm front is forecast to move through the region Wednesday, bringing higher humidity and renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms. Dangerous heat is possible Thursday, when temperatures may climb into the 90s and heat index values could approach or exceed 100 degrees in some areas.
Thunderstorm chances will continue at times from Wednesday through Sunday. We are monitoring Friday for the potential of more widespread storms, though details remain uncertain. Additional storm chances may arrive over the weekend as cold fronts approach the region.