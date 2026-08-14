DELMARVA - Residents and visitors in Delaware’s beach communities can expect generally fair and comfortable weather from late Friday evening through Saturday evening as high pressure builds into the region behind a departing cold front.
Skies should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy Friday night across Sussex County, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Winds will become light and variable or calm overnight.
Patchy fog or mist could develop late Friday night into early Saturday morning, primarily in rural and inland sections of the county. Widespread visibility problems are not expected, and coastal communities should generally remain free of significant weather impacts.
Saturday is expected to be dry with plenty of fair weather as high pressure remains in control. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-80s across much of inland Sussex County, while communities immediately along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay should be somewhat cooler because of the marine influence.
Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively comfortable, making Saturday favorable for beachgoing, outdoor dining, boating and other activities along the coast. Northeast winds of about 5 to 10 mph are expected during the day.
Fair conditions should continue through Saturday evening, although clouds may begin to increase later as the next weather system approaches the Mid-Atlantic.
The weather becomes more unsettled after the Saturday forecast period. Forecast guidance differs on exactly when rain will arrive Sunday, with some projections bringing showers into the region Sunday morning and others holding precipitation off until later in the day.
Once the system arrives, showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours Sunday into Monday. Forecasters are monitoring the potential for flash flooding and possibly stronger thunderstorms, but the timing and severity of those hazards remain uncertain.