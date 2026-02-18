DELMARVA - A gray, damp pattern is set to linger across Sussex County from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, with bouts of light rain, drizzle and patchy fog expected to reduce visibility at times.
Motorists should still be prepared for pockets of thicker fog—especially on back roads and near low-lying areas—along with mist and slick pavement.
The gloomy conditions are tied to a stalled front draped across the Delmarva Peninsula. Moist air moving overhead and lingering cold ground are helping trap low clouds close to the surface, keeping it murky through the night and into Thursday morning. Any rainfall should be light, with most locations in Sussex County picking up a few hundredths of an inch.
Some improvement is possible later Wednesday night into Thursday morning as slightly drier air nudges in, which could thin the low clouds and fog for a time. Even so, clouds are expected to remain stubborn into Thursday, and patchy fog could linger into the morning commute.
Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s overnight before rebounding into the 40s Thursday afternoon. By late Thursday afternoon and evening, skies should stay mostly cloudy, with lingering dampness possible—though the steadiest rain is expected to hold off until later Thursday night and Friday.
Looking ahead, forecasters are also watching the chance for a coastal storm system this weekend into early next week. The region could end up on the edge of that storm’s impacts, but confidence on track and precipitation types remains uncertain.