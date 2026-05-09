DELMARVA - Sussex County should see quieter weather late Saturday evening after earlier showers and a possible thunderstorm move through the area.
Low clouds and fog are likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which could reduce visibility for drivers. Conditions may remain damp or murky in spots around daybreak.
Sunday should bring improving weather as weak high pressure moves across the region. Skies are expected to become partly to mostly sunny, with mild to warm afternoon temperatures. Current forecast guidance shows Sunday highs could reach the lower to middle 80s in parts of Sussex County.
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon is expected to stay north and west of the area. That should leave much of Sussex County with a mainly dry and more comfortable day.
Clouds may increase again by late Sunday evening as a cold front and an area of low pressure approach from the south and west. Rain chances are expected to rise Sunday night, with a more widespread soaking rain possible into Monday.
Boaters should still watch for lingering rough conditions late Saturday evening, but marine conditions are expected to trend below Small Craft Advisory levels for much of Sunday.