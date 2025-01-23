DELMARVA - Cold weather continues to grip the Delmarva region, including Sussex County and Ocean City, as a high-pressure system moves offshore Thursday night. The National Weather Service predicts another frigid evening with lows ranging from the single digits inland to the teens along the coast. While clouds and light winds may limit the extent of radiational cooling, the chill will remain noticeable.
Friday will bring partly sunny skies and dry conditions as a weak cold front passes through the region. Highs will remain below average, only reaching the 20s to low 30s. Winds are expected to stay light, and no precipitation is anticipated with this front.
Friday night will usher in another bitter cold snap, with clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures to dip into the single digits across inland areas and the teens along the coastal stretches. The cold weather will linger into the weekend, with high pressure continuing to dominate the region.
While temperatures may rebound slightly during the day, nighttime lows will stay harsh, especially in areas with calm winds and clear skies. Looking ahead, several weak cold fronts will bring occasional clouds starting Sunday night, but dry conditions are expected to prevail.